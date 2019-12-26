The Topeka Zoo has a solution for those who are unsure how to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Now through Jan. 8, the Topeka Zoo will be collecting used live Christmas trees to benefit a variety of the zoo's animals.

According to a news release from the zoo, donated trees must be completely free of decorations and shouldn't be in plastic bags. Trees can be dropped off at the same location as last year, on the southeast side of Gage Park. When entering Gage Park from 10th Street, take the first right onto Munn Memorial Drive and look for the orange snow fence. Trees can be placed in the grass behind the "Christmas Tree Drop-Off" sign.

"There is no need to make an appointment," said Brendan Wiley, zoo director. "We'll find them and get them to the animals that can use them."

Animals that benefit from the trees, he said, include lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears, painted dogs and others.

Trees not used by animals will be ground through a wood chipper and turned into mulch for continued reuse.

"This allows the trees to be used beyond the holiday season," Wiley said.