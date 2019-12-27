His first career choice, said Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson, was the Marines.

After talking to a recruiter, however, the 17-year-old was advised he’d need a parent’s signature.

“As I pulled into the driveway, my mom was in the front door and she said ‘I’m not signing nothing!” Henderson recalled. With a brother in Vietnam at the time, he explained, and his mother wasn’t willing to have two sons in danger overseas.

So, he signed up for both Fire Science and Police Science at Hutchinson Community College.

“It didn’t take long to figure out I didn’t want to run into burning buildings,” Henderson said. But he took to police work.

He wasn’t old enough to join the department when he graduated, but on his 21st birthday, he applied at the HPD.

On the HPD

Henderson worked as a patrolman for 9 years and was then promoted to a corporal in crime scene investigations. Three years later he became a patrol sergeant.

“Some of the big changes I have seen over the years is when I was in patrol with Hutch PD we had bar fights at least every weekend,” he said. “I remember one summer on night shift if you went home with your uniform intact, no blood and all the buttons, it meant you worked the desk inside. These officers today don’t know anything about that because there are very few fights anymore, they just shoot or stab each other.”

In 1988, when a joint city/county drug enforcement unit was formed, Henderson was assigned there along with Police Sgt. Earl Baxter and sheriff’s Deputy Michael Lucia.

“Marijuana has always been here, but meth was the big thing when I went in, with the biker gangs and stuff,” Henderson said.

Then a crack cocaine epidemic hit.

“For three years I worked nothing but crack cocaine,” he said. “There were two crack houses in the neighborhood where I grew up. It just killed me. I was getting calls from the black Ministerial Society asking what we were doing about this. I couldn’t tell them I was lying in a field every night getting tag numbers or doing ‘knock and talks’ at crack houses."

"One guy who was a main supplier, after I’d do a knock and talk, I’d go home and he’d be parked in front of my house," Henderson said. "It was kind of spooky. It took three years, but we got him.”

He also recalls getting a call from a U. S. Customs Agent out of San Diego one day with information about his address and his children's names. A dealer in Mexico, he learned, was attempting to put out a hit on his family.

After nine years on the drug unit, he returned to patrol and six months later was promoted to lieutenant and commander of a patrol shift.

He was also assigned to the department’s SWAT team around the same time, eventually taking command of it.

Tabbed as sheriff

“I was there when (former Sheriff) Larry Leslie got in trouble and I was approached by some members of the Republican Party to switch parties,” Henderson said.

Leslie was forced to resign as sheriff after charged with taking bribes in connection with a contract to run the county’s jail annex. Leslie and the operator of the annex eventually pled to misdemeanors under a plea agreement.

The son of lifetime Democrats, he’d registered with that party when he turned 18, Henderson said. He’s been a Republican since that conversation, and his subsequent selection as sheriff, in 2001.

“So then,” he said, “I had a kind of awakening. For the years I worked in narcotics, my job was to catch drug offenders and put them in jail and forget about them. But in 2002, when I became sheriff, I was now responsible for every inmate under my care. Of course, there were a lot of issues with the old jail, but what concerned me was the only education they were getting was how to be better crooks. Their only mentors were other criminals.”

“A lot of these guys, if you sit and talk with them, you learn they never had a chance in life,” Henderson said. “One inmate I was talking to, on his 7th or 8th birthday party at his house, his brother stabbed his best friend in front of him. He was removed from the home and never went back. He went from foster homes to juvenile homes to jail to prison. We worked with him a lot and now he’s successful and living in Salina. He has a job and is married and has a baby. But it wasn’t easy.”

A new jail...

His first task was to convince the public, and a blue-ribbon committee appointed by the county commission, of the need for a new jail.

Voters approved a $28.9 million bond issue in 2013 to build a new 250-bed facility and convert the former jail annex into county offices.

Henderson helped guide the jail's design and kept a sharp eye on construction, which was completed at more than $1 million under budget.

Shortly after he became sheriff, Henderson said, one of those drug dealers he’d worked hard to convict came back into his life.

“I watched Michael (Hill) box as a kid,” Hendeson said. “I’d grown up with his dad. Michael was a two-time national Golden Gloves champion.”

But he was also heavily involved in the drug trade, particularly with one individual importing drugs from Mexico the drug task force had targeted and the one “who was threatening to kill my kids,” Henderson said.

“We finally got him, and Michael fell shortly after.”

Hill spent 12 years in prison, Henderson said, and when he called shortly after he was paroled, he’d been clean of drugs for 13 years.

He was now working for the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas. Henderson hired him away to organize programs for the soon-to-open Reno County Correctional Facility.

... and new programs

“He said ‘What is it you want? What are your expectations?’ And I said, “I don’t know. It’s yours to run with.’ So he went to the people that helped him.”

The jail has established numerous programs for the inmates since it opened, including GED classes, mental health services, and substance abuse counseling.

The old jail, Henderson said, had 162 beds and the county was paying up to $400,000 a year to house inmates out of county. When the new jail opened, it reached an average daily population of 206.

The population is now down to an average of 175 a day, and Henderson believes the programs are playing a significant part in that decline.

So are connections they’ve made in the community, including the Job Corps through Hutchinson Community College, a transitional job program at New Beginnings, and Oxford Houses of Kansas.

“The success of the programs would not be possible except for the volunteer instructors that come in to conduct the classes,” Henderson said.

When he first became sheriff, Henderson said, “I didn’t know the difference between the sheriff and police chief.”

He learned, he said, that he sheriff has a lot more freedom.

“The police chief works for the city manager and the council,” Henderson said. “The sheriff works for the public.”

One of his first tasks was finding someone in law enforcement who had the skills he didn’t.

“I had a lot of leadership and tactical experience, and self-defense instruction,” he said. “I knew nothing about budgets or working with the county commission. I picked South Hutchinson Police Chief Dennis Stofer to be my undersheriff, because as a chief in a small community, he knew how to do everything. He may work the night shift and have a city council meeting the next morning. Dennis filled a lot of the void.”

"Do the right thing"

When he asked Stofer to be undersheriff, Henderson said, Stofer made him promise one thing.

“He said ‘Do the right thing. Don’t do something to get you re-elected, do the right thing,” the sheriff recalled.

Stofer then shared a book about a U.S. Navy commander called “Do the Right Thing.”

“That’s always been our motto,” Henderson said. “Ask ‘What’s the right thing?’”

Also since then, before he promoted anyone, Henderson said, he made the officer read that book, as well as another called “It’s Your Ship.”

In 2006, Henderson was selected to attend the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was a graduate of Class 217.

He served six years on the board of the 400-member FBI National Academy Chapter for Kansas and Western Missouri, including two as president. He was also on the board that selected students to attend a youth leadership program at the academy each summer.

He had a challenger when he first had to run to retain the job as sheriff, but after winning handily, he’s never again been opposed.

Despite not having a challengers after that, Henderson has always received the most votes of any candidate in the county when his name appears on the ballot .

“I can tell you, I’ve had a blessed career for 43 ½ years,” Henderson said. “I’ve had good mentors and very good employees who’ve worked side-by-side with me.”

Though he’s retiring as sheriff, Henderson, 65, said he’s not quite yet retiring.

“I go back to work Jan. 2 as executive director for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police,” he said. “I’ll be working out of my house, setting up conferences and fundraising.”

He also plans to continue being part of the Community Drug Abuse Task Force.