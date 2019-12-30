A fresh face will start the new year as manager of the Dodge City Regional Airport.

Kelli Enlow, a 25-year-old Dodge City native and employee of the Public Works Department, was promoted to the position of airport manager effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Enlow has been a utilities record technician, working under Director of Public Works Corey Keller for the department since 2016.

Keller has occupied a dual role as both public works director and airport manager since 2013.

Enlow accepted the managerial position in August of this year.

Keller said the decision to divide the dual position was made in preparation for the takeover of Boutique Air by SkyWest Airlines at Dodge City Regional Airport, according to a news release from the city.

“We needed to be able to focus more on the new airline with a full-time person on site,” Keller said. “Our goal is to ensure that we can meet all of the marketing needs, not only for the airport but the jet service as well.”

Keller said Enlow is a valued city employee who has done an excellent job overseeing all her responsibilities within the water division.

“She demonstrates a positive attitude and readiness to complete any task,” he said. “I feel she has the professionalism necessary to help market the airport to the next level.”

Enlow said she plans to one day fill Keller’s shoes.

“I plan to stay with the city as long as they’ll have me,” she said. "I grew up here and I plan to stay here.”

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

