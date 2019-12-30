The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The agencies will be working together to remind everyone of the importance of planning a sober ride home before heading out to enjoy holiday festivities, according to a news release from Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Sherley asks people to remember that buzzed driving is drunken driving.

It is recommended that people plan ahead. People who plan to drink should arrange to have a sober driver take them home. People who are acting as designated drivers should take the role seriously, according to the news release.

Even people who have had only one alcoholic beverage should designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely, according to the news release.

People who see a drunken driver on the road should contact law enforcement.

Sherley also recommends taking keys away from friends who are about to drink and drive. Arrangements should be made for them to get home safely.