JUNCTION CITY — The Herington Police officer who claimed a McDonald's employee wrote a vulgar message on his receipt "fabricated" the story and has been fired, Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday announced Monday night at a news conference.

Hornaday didn't release the name of the officer, calling it a personnel matter.

The incident occurred Saturday morning when the officer reported an employee at a Junction City McDonald's wrote "f***ing pig" on his coffee cup. The incident received national attention after Hornaday posted a picture of the message and cup on Facebook.

McDonald's and the Herington Police Department both conducted investigations and concluded the officer made up the story.

"The actions of this former officer are absolutely in no way reflective of the values and the typical character of the Herington Police Department," said Hornaday, who removed his Facebook post before results of the investigations were made public.

The police chief said the former officer had worked for the department for two months. The officer told Hornaday he meant the expletive as a joke.

Hornaday added that the actions of his officer were an "obvious violation of public trust."

Dana Cook, the owner of the Junction City McDonald's, had said previously in a written statement that the store has video showing it wasn’t a McDonald's employee that wrote on the officer's cup.

Capt. David Gilbert, of the sheriff's office in Geary County, where Junction City is located, said in an email Monday it is “saddening to see this incident in our community no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup." The statement added that “WE will stand together as a community while the incident investigation is completed.”

McDonald's corporate media didn't answer questions, instead referring to the owner's statement.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Cook wrote in the statement. “We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.