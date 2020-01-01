1. “Kansas company receives FDA approval for human trials of cancer treatment”: Ron Sylvester broke the news in 2018 when Sterling-based Genzada Pharmaceutical received approval to begin their next phase of testing. Readers continued to share the news this year.

2. "South Hutchinson church pastor removed as "financial irregularities" investigated": John Green reported on the investigation as it began in March when the Catholic Diocese of Wichita contacted local law enforcement.

3. "Update: Reno County fatality involved Buhler school teacher": The community mourned as word spread that Prairie Hills Middle School art teacher and coach Jory Braeden Konrade was killed in a crash on icy roads in November.

4. "Pretty Prairie vandals identified as grade schoolers": The Reno County District’s office revealed at least three of the youth suspected of committing tens-of-thousands of dollars of damage to instruments and equipment in Pretty Prairie High School’s band room in April were between the ages of 8 and 11.

5. "Hutchinson rallies behind football player in intensive care after Oct. 14 injury": Alice Mannette reported on the community’s outpouring of support for Hutchinson High School freshman Gabe Eye.

6. “A stilled voice’s echo -- Woman’s rally after injury in ’84 was a blessing to her loved ones”: Sarah Scantlin’s recovery after being hit by a drunken driver was a medical miracle. Kathy Hanks’ story about Scantlin’s recovery and death in 2016 at age 50 was rediscovered after Netflix aired a documentary about her. People came to the News to learn more.

7. "Gabe Marshall's fight with cancer ends 'peaceful,' surrounded by family": Nine-year-old Gabriel Marshall fought a malignant brain tumor in a battle that sometimes brought tender moments that touched hearts across Hutchinson. Mary Clarkin reported after he passed away in February.

8. "Longtime Hutchinson police officer fired this week": Green reported on this story as it unfolded this year. Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper confirmed that he fired Det. Jamie Schoenhoff, a 20-year department veteran, for unprofessional conduct in February. Within weeks of starting his role in Hutchinson, Hooper fired three others officers and suspended a fourth in connection with a February 2018 traffic stop involving an off-duty officer who was driving erratically.

9. "Hutchinson man gets 2 years for intentionally running down, killing cyclist": The judge cited Taylor Lukone’s young age – he’d turned 18 two months before the attack – as well as his lack of a prior criminal record and his accepting responsibility by entering a plea.

10. "Pair arrested for having sex in truck parked in Hutchinson alley" The headline on Green’s January article pretty much tells the story.