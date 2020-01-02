Volunteers are needed for the fifth annual “A Night To Shine” event Feb. 7 at the Dodge City Church of the Nazarene, 1700 W. Ross Blvd.

This will be the fifth year that every Dodge City resident who lives with a disability is invited to party like no one is watching.

The worldwide event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Each year, on the Friday before Valentine’s Day, hundreds of churches across the nation play host to a crowd that, upon arrival, become queens and kings in gowns and crowns.

About 115 people attend the Dodge City event, said coordinator Sedona Kolbeck, and if it weren’t for the volunteers, none of it would be possible.

“We want our guests to know they are the most valuable and important people in the room,” Kolbeck said.

Volunteers are needed for teams charged with the privilege of being guest buddies, coat checks, floral arrangers, food service providers, red-carpet escorts, welcome car attendants and break-down crew.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old and submit a notarized application in time to complete a background check and attend a volunteer training session on either Jan. 25 or Jan. 27.

Print out the application from the event’s website, listed below. Church administrative assistant Misty Stotler is a notary public and is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church office Monday through Thursday. Identification will be required.

Alternatively, contact Kolbeck with a completed application and she will pick it up herself and ensure it is notarized and delivered directly to the church.

For more information, visit dodgecitynighttoshine.com.

Call Kolbeck at 620-385-0385 or email her at skolbeck@ucom.net. Email Misty Stotler at office@dcnaz.org.

