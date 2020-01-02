Anyone in need of free dental care is invited to sit with a licensed dentist for a cleaning, filling or extraction Tuesday and Wednesday at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided both days.

Hundreds of local volunteers are needed to help register and facilitate an estimated total of 1,600 patients. Translators especially are needed.

Seventy chairs of dentists will be available to treat both adults and children on a first-come, first-served basis.

No eligibility, income or residency requirements are needed, but patients should bring a list of current medications, allergies and health conditions.

Dentures are not a service that will be provided.

Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. A biscuits and gravy breakfast and lunch of hot dogs and chips will be provided because patients may have to wait quite a while for treatment. They are encouraged to bring their own snacks and water too.

For nearly 20 years, the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation and the Kansas Mission of Mercy have brought this traveling clinic to cities across the state.

Support for this $150,000 project comes entirely from private donations and grants and will leave behind approximately $1 million of donated dental care.

For more information on how to register to volunteer or make a donation, visit ksdentalfoundation.org, go to Facebook and search "Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation," call the foundation at 785-272-7469 or email kylie@ksdental.org.