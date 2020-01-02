In February, when SkyWest Airlines becomes the Dodge City Airport Essential Air Service provider, it will launch along with daily United Express jet service.

According to Dodge City officials, on Feb. 13, the daily United Express jet service between Dodge City and Denver will provide travelers access to the United global network via the airline’s Denver hub.

“Access to reliable local air service means more choice and more convenience for Dodge City travelers,” SkyWest Airlines managing director for market development Greg Atkin said in a news release. “We’re excited to connect Dodge City travelers to Denver and beyond starting in February.”

Tickets are now available for purchase at united.com.

According to Dodge City officials, flights out of Dodge City will be timed for business and leisure travel to Denver with customers able to accrue frequent flier miles in United’s MilelagePlus loyalty program.

Flights can be booked now at united.com or by calling United Airlines reservations at 800-846-8331.

For more information about SkyWest Airlines, visit www.skywest.com.

The flight schedule from Dodge City to Denver is as follows:

Daily departures will be 6:45 a.m. and arriving in Denver at 7:06 a.m.; departing from Denver at 8:25 p.m. and arriving in Dodge City at 10:44 p.m.

On Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, there will be departures from Denver at 2:55 p.m. and arriving in Dodge City at 5:14 p.m. and departing from Dodge City at 5:44 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 6:05 p.m.

Flight schedules may vary and are subject to change.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.