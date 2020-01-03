Today’s Birthday (01/03/20). Imagine your dream home, job and life this year. Generate long-lasting personal results with focused, steady action. You’re on top of the world this winter, before jumping a partnership hurdle. Summer introspection and a roadblock redirects you toward a fine romance. Follow your heart’s desire.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational discovery beckons. You have itchy feet for about six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Travel delights. Explore, learn and pursue a personal passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider a mystery from another perspective. Mars enters Sagittarius, favoring action to generate shared financial benefits. Create budgets, concepts and outlines. Organize and plot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration is key for this next phase. With action-oriented Mars in Sagittarius for six weeks, a partnership gets more accomplished for less. Create together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — The pace picks up over the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Prioritize, rather than panicking. Postpone what you can. Prepare for a perfect performance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow a passion. Explore with childish curiosity. You’re especially romantic and charming with Mars in Sagittarius. Take action for love. Share some fun and enthusiasm.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put physical energy into home renovation, organization and beautification, with Mars in Sagittarius. This next phase favors family connection and comfort. Enjoy domestic bliss.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write, broadcast and post. Energize your communications over the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Share what you’re learning with your partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action pays off. There’s money coming in, and plenty to spend it on with Mars in Sagittarius. Get into a six-week income surge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Push past old barriers. Discover new power and decisiveness. For about six weeks, with Mars in your sign, take action for a personal dream.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Revise plans, visions and strategies, with Mars in Sagittarius. Clean closets, garages and attics. Enjoy nostalgia and old photos. The action is behind the scenes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork is the name of the game for the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Anything’s possible together. You can accomplish miracles with friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Move forward boldly. Advance your career, with Mars in Sagittarius. Step into new professional leadership and authority over about six weeks. Seize the day.