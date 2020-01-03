1. 6th Annual Hutchinson Bridal Fair: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 5, Main Street Event, 2 N. Main St., Hutchinson. General admission is $5. Hutchinson's hometown bridal fair highlights small businesses in the area to help plan your amazing wedding.

2. New Years Eve 2020 Party: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 4, Royal's Bar & Grill, 1514 E. 4th Ave, Hutchinson. Cost is $10 for ages 21 and up. Doors open at 9 p.m. and food will be available. Show lineup includes Sick N Twisted with Conscious Asylum, King Mane, 6 Dubs Ent, Louie X Midas, Corey The Profit, and Shauna Knapp.

3. 30th Anniversary Winter Horse Show: Jan. 3-4, Kansas State Fair Expo Center, Hutchinson. Join South Central Stock Horse Association (SCSHA) for a winter practice show at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Stalls and the arena will be open on Friday at 3 p.m. The office will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. There will be sloppy joes, a potluck, meet and greet, and town hall meeting on Friday, Jan. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

4. Corn hole tournament: 5 p.m. Jan. 4, Hutchinson Moose Lodge #982, 1401 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Everyone welcome. Not a member? We will sign you in.

5. "The Polar Express": through Jan. 4, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets at cosmo.org. A Cosmosphere tradition for over 10 years. In the film, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

6. Jingle The Reindeer Canvas: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416a North Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $30. Tickets at litstudioson5th.com. Bring your own drinks. You must register online to reserve your seat for this class.