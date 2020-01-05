The Kansas Farm Service Agency is seeking qualified candidates for several open full-time County Program Technician positions at county office locations in southwest Kansas.

Program Technicians are responsible for carrying out office activities and technical assistance and program support functions related to FSA farm and farm loan programs.

Basic requirements include general office clerical work, record keeping, computer skills, organizational skills and good public relations skills.

The County Program Technician position offers benefits such as health insurance, 401(k) plan, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave and flexible work schedules.

The position vacancy announcements are posted on the USAJOBS website at www.usajobs.gov, through which most federal employment applications must be submitted.

Current vacancies in the region include:

Edwards County in Kinsley and Ellsworth County in Ellsworth, both closing Monday; Stevens County in Hugoton, closing Jan. 14; Barton County in Great Bend, Haskell County in Sublette and Trego County in WaKeeney, all closing Jan. 16.

Applicants interested in learning more should establish a user profile through www.usajobs.gov, which allows individuals to search for positions by location and/or job titles, upload searchable resumes, and receive automated vacancy announcement updates.

For questions contact the Kansas State FSA Office at (785) 539-3531.