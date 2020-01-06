The first game after coming back from Christmas break was a little like slow motion. The Dodge City High School Lady Demons got off to a slow start and had trouble finding the basket from anywhere on the floor. The result was a 30-51 loss to the McPherson Bullpups.

"We did not shoot the ball well at all," said Coach Kelley Snodgrass. "We had trouble catching passes. You could tell it was the first game after the break."

There were lots of chances from the 3-point line with 13 shots taken but just one finding the basket for the Demons while McPherson hit 9 of 15 from 3-point land.

Free throws weren't working for either team with 3 of 10 for the Demons and 2 of 11 for the Bullpups.

Turnovers were balanced between teams and the Lady Bullpups managed 5 more rebounds.

Dodge showed some good hustle on defense with 12 steals but just couldn't capitalize on the other end.

"You have to give credit to the McPherson defense. They gave us some issues," Snodgrass said. "They had a balanced attack and an inside presence. They hit from the outside as well."

Camree Johnson let the team with 11 points and 8 rebounds, Becca Unruh led the team in assists while Kate Foster and Alisia Solis provided some good energy coming off the bench.

The 15 bench points accounted for half the Demons score.

While shooting was off Tuesday night, the team did accomplish other categories they worked on to get ready for the second half of the season. Besides the 12 steals, the Demons forced 15 turnovers. Now the team has to focus on translating that into points on the other end, Snodgrass said.

Next up for Dodge is a home game against Ulysses on Jan. 7. Between now and then, the team is going to put up a lot of shots as they practice against the anticipated Ulysses zone defense.

They will also focus on getting points on the board quicker in the game.

"We have to have a much better start. When we start strong, good things happen," Snodgrass said. "We have to make outside shots," Snodgrass said. "They wouldn't go through the basket. We missed layups and free throws. We played a tough, physical game but its hard to make shots when you're tired."

