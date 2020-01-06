When Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 8, one lucky person will leave with a trip of a lifetime.

According to chamber events director Joni Wittman, a raffle will be held for one free trip to Greece.

"The raffle is for one free trip on the annual chamber trip," Wittman said. "We will start selling tickets for the raffle starting Monday with the drawing held at the chamber banquet on Feb. 8."

The annual chamber trip is available to the public.

"Last year and in the past few years we have had 30-50 travelers for the community go with us," Wittman said. "Last year we went to Scotland, and previous trips have included Italy, Ireland, China and the Danube River Cruise."

The Greece trip will head out on Oct. 15.

The annual chamber of commerce banquet will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort Conference Center.

This year's theme is class reunion, and guests are encouraged to dress in the era of their high school years.

The drawing for the trip will be at 8:45 p.m.

Reservations for the banquet are currently $50, and $55 the week of the event. For information on how to purchase raffle tickets, call the chamber at 620-227-3119 or email Wittman at jwittman@dodgechamber.com.

