TOPEKA – The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence recognizes Stalking Awareness Month this January 2020.

The month is dedicated to increasing awareness about stalking.

Stalking is intentionally or recklessly engaging in a course of conduct targeted at a specific person which would cause that person to fear for their or their family member’s safety.

Stalking is a crime in Kansas.

In 2018, Kansas law enforcement agencies received 898 reports of stalking. There were at least 1,601 victims of stalking who reached out for victim services and 5,511 protection from stalking orders were requested in Kansas in 2018.

Stalkers are often someone known to the victim.

In Kansas, stalkers were someone known to the victim in 93% of stalking offenses in 2018. Stalking often overlaps with other crimes, including intimate partner violence, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Current or former intimate partners were responsible for 49% of stalking offenses in Kansas in 2018.

Stalking can be a dangerous crime with 54% of femicide victims in the U.S. reported stalking to the police before they were killed by their stalkers.

In 85% of completed and 75% of attempted femicides in the US, there was at least 1 episode of stalking the year prior.

“Stalking is sometimes characterized as romantic, sweet, or about love,” said KCSDV Executive Director Joyce Grover. “But, the stalker feels entitled to power and control over their victim. Stalking is abusive, dangerous, and disruptive.”

Governor Laura Kelly signed the Stalking Awareness Month Proclamation at a ceremony in the Kansas Capitol on Dec. 6, 2019.

For more information on stalking, contact Lucca Wang at 785-633-6648 and lwang@kcsdv.org.