Police were investigating a report of a carjacking early Monday on the northwest edge of downtown Topeka.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. in the 100 block of S.W. Harrison.

Initial reports indicated a person was robbed of his white Ford Ranger pickup truck at gunpoint by a two individuals.

The robbers then left the area southbound on Harrison, according to initial reports.

A gun was reported to have been fired in the incident, but no injuries were reported.

One of the robbers was described as a white male, blond hair with a goatee, 5-11 and wearing a Carhartt hoodie.

The other robber was described as a white male with dark hair wearing coveralls and gloves

About a half-hour after the carjacking was reported, Topeka police were searching for evidence in the west alley of the 100 block of S.W. Harrison.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

