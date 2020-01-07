The McPherson Gem and Mineral Club will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12. at the McPherson Senior Center, 112 E. Euclid Ave. in McPherson.

The group will share refreshments and learn about fossils, minerals, rocks, lapidary and all areas of earth science. The January meeting will feature Myron Marcotte, retired Hutchinson Salt mine foreman presenting “Life As A Miner." Marcotte started at Hutchinson Salt at 17 and worked there for 39 years.

There will also be information on the upcoming field trips.