Two teens suspected in an early-morning armed robbery in south Topeka were behind bars Thursday morning after they were captured following a police chase, which ended when the vehicle they were in crashed on the city's east side as the driver was attempting to elude officers, authorities said.

Alonzo Jerome Boyd Jr., 18, of Topeka, was booked him into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated robbery, theft by threat, reckless driving and other traffic-related offenses, said police Lt. Manny Munoz.

A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections in connection with felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Topeka police Lt. Steve Roth said officers were called about 1:25 a.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of S.W. Park South Court after receiving a report of an armed robbery to an individual.

The victim told officers that two males robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white Ford SUV.

Roth said officers who were in the area spotted a vehicle matching the description of the SUV that was provided by the victim.

The driver of the SUV then initiated a chase that lasted about 5 minutes and went through southeast and portions of East Topeka, Roth said.

The SUV became disabled at S.E. 15th and Adams when it struck a curb, Roth said. Both occupants then fled on foot but were quickly apprehended, the driver by use of a police K-9, Roth said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.p3tips.com/128.