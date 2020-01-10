The sound was deafening and the air was electric as the last two wrestlers faced off against each other in the Dodge City vs Garden City wrestling dual Thursday night.

"It was crazy in the gym," said Dodge City High School wrestling coach Tate Lowe.

With the meet on the line, the Demons Garrett Edwards, ranked 2nd in the state at 145, and Garden City's Eric Dominguez, ranked 4th in the state, squared off with Edwards taking the match and securing a 38-33 victory for Dodge City.

Lowe said both coaches agreed to end the match with these two ranked wrestlers and it turned out to the deciding match of the meet.

It was not a surprise that Edwards was up to the task and took the match 5-0.

"When you have a dual that comes down to the last match, you want a senior and defending state champion. It was comforting to know. He wrestled solid. He needed to get it done and that's exactly what he did," Lowe said. "He's an overall hard worker and a good kid. You feel comfortable sending him out in that situation."

But this victory was truly a team effort. The competition came down to who scored the most bonus points.

The Demons were able to get falls when they were needed. Falls score more than winning a match on just points and the team got those falls.

Of the seven matches Dodge won, five were by falls and that was huge. They were getting the falls when they needed them. At the same time, they weren't giving points to Junction.

At 126, Ismael Ramirez went up a weight class to fill in for another wrestler and wrestled a higher ranked kid. He didn't win but he didn't give up bonus points.

"Our kids stepped up tonight. As a team we did our job," Lowe said.

This was a power house match between two teams with lots of talent and wrestlers ranked at the state level.

For the Demons, Damian Hernandez-113 is ranked second, Rudy Hernandez-138 is ranked sixth, Garrett Edwards-145 is ranked second, Ruben Rayas-160 is ranked second, Jashon Taylor-170 is ranked third, Ryan Parga-182 is ranked sixth, Cody Terrell is ranked sixth.

For Garden City Silas Pineda-120 is ranked second, Ryan Heiman-126 is ranked third, Jacob Holt-138 is ranked first, Eric Dominguez-145 is fourth.

The Demons don't have much time to savor this victory. Garden City is coming to Dodge on Saturday, along with other teams, for the Dodge City Invitational.

Teams include Dodge City, Garden City, Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton of Kansas City, Manhattan, Valley Center, Pratt, Great Bend, Emporia and Discovery Canyon, Colo. Manhattan is a state runner up so the Demons will have to be ready to go.

Pratt also has some high caliber talent as does Emporia, especially their 132 freshman.

"I'm excited to face some new teams," Lowe said.

Individual results of the Dodge City vs Garden City meet.

Dodge City wrestlers are listed first.

106 Juan Castro vs Trae Torres (Torres wins 11-2). Garden wins.

113 Damian Mendez vs Alex Hands (Mendez wins by fall). Dodge wins.

120 Chad Nichols vs Silas Pineda (Pineda wins by fall). Garden wins.

126 Ismael Ramirez vs Ryan Heiman (Heiman wins 7-2). Garden wins.

132 Josh Gonzales vs Diago Hernandez (Hernandez wins by fall). Garden wins.

138 Rudy Hernandez vs Jacob Holt (Holt wins by fall). Garden wins.

145 Garrett Edwards vs Eric Dominguez (Edwards wins 5-0). Dodge wins.

152 Luke Barker vs Alonzo Marquez (Barker wins by fall). Dodge wins.

160 Ruben Rayas vs Forfeit (Rayas wins by Forfeit). Dodge wins.

170 Jashon Taylor vs Alex Rodriguez (Rodriguez wins 3-2). Garden wins.

182 Ryan Parga vs Alan Chairez (Parga wins by fall). Dodge wins.

195 Josh Bertholf vs David Tidwell (Bertholf wins by fall). Dodge wins.

220 Santonio Turner vs Matt Smith (Smith wins by fall) Garden wins.

285 Cody Terrell vs Isaiah Barrett (Tarrell wins by fall). Dodge wins.

