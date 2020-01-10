The owners and operators of the usual suspects lined up on the show floor at Winter Wheels need a few good men and women to roll out their prized vehicles for the viewing pleasure of the public.

This is the fourth year the car show has exhibited at the Winter Expo, which will be held from Jan. 17-19 this year.

Along with a bevy of Dodge City Classics Sweethearts, the 15-member strong Dodge City Classics club turns out 40 vehicles in exquisite, combustible style.

But at least 10 parking spots inside the Western State Bank Expo Center have yet to be spoken for.

Club leaders David and Cherlyn Mead said they would like to recruit six more cars and four more motorcycles to fill the roster.

Owners do not need to be members of the club or even own a classic car to enter, as the club motto is "If it has wheels, it moves us!"

“We’re looking for anything from project cars to show-off cars, and especially rat rods,” Cherlyn Mead said. “Anything that give passersby something different to look at that aren’t dealer cars.”

There are concurrent car shows scheduled in other cities that weekend, so this is a good opportunity for locals to finally back their babies out of the wheelhouse, David said.

“It’s a vehicle-owner and family-friendly event,” he said. “We know there’s a lot of classic-car owners in Dodge who may have had a bad experience at former car shows. But we watch the kids like a hawk and we teach them respect for the cars, like the mannerisms of dealing with classic cars on display.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite vehicles.

Every year the club chooses a nonprofit organization to donate the $25 entry fee to.

This year, the club chose Manna House of Dodge City.

Winter Wheels will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

As usual, the Winter Expo is free for all to enjoy.

The gun show will be spread out over 100 tables with returning and new vendors, said event coordinator Josh Roesner with sponsor Rocking M Media.

A new performance art stage will feature live painters and local singers and dancers. Crowd pleasers, such as a bounce house for kids, great food and several home improvement companies, will also help round out the experience for visitors.

For more information about Winter Wheels, contact David Mead at 620-855-0602 and Cherlyn Mead at 620-369-0131, email dodgecityclassics@gmail.com, or go to Facebook and search “Dodge City Classics.”

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.