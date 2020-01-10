A new year means it is time to once again register your dog(s) that reside in city limits as per Ordinance 2-122.

The owner of any dog over three months of age shall annually register their dog with the name, sex, and description of each dog.

Any newly-acquired dog should be registered within thirty days of acquisition or bringing the dog into the City.

The cost of registration is $5, and a copy of current rabies vaccination must be submitted at the time of registration.

“By registering your dog through the city, we will have a record of ownership, and in the event the dog is picked up by Animal Control, we will have the information to contact the owner,” said Dodge City Animal Shelter director Laura Stein. “We want to make sure pets are returned to their owner promptly should they be caught running at large.”

A dog license can be obtained during regular business hours at the Animal Shelter, 104 N. Second Ave., the police department at 110 W. Spruce St. and City Hall, 806 N. Second Ave.

Contact the Animal Shelter at 620-225-8180 for more information.