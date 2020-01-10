Work is set to begin on two different projects in Dodge City starting Monday, Jan. 13.

Building Solutions is scheduled to start the replacement of the bridge/RCB (Reinforced Concrete Box) at the Avenue K and Military Avenue RCB intersection.

The same day Huber land and water plans to begin work to repair a storm pipe located from the Circle Lake Pond to Cactus Road.

According to Building Solutions, they will close off traffic for Military Avenue from Avenue J to Avenue L and Avenue K from Wyatt Earp Boulevard to Spruce Street on Monday, and will begin demo later in the week.

The intersecting streets will be completely closed to traffic at the intersection approaches, but residents and businesses in the area will still have access to their drives.

Construction on the bridge and RCB replacement is scheduled to take 120 days.

The storm pipe repair project is scheduled to begin in the green area south of the Circle Lake Pond and will then proceed up to Cactus Road, according to Huber Land and Water.

As the project progresses, it will be necessary to close Windsong Way and Cactus Road to traffic when the new storm pipe is being installed.

Residents will still have access to the drives and construction is to be completed by March 20.