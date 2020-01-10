The annual Lightner Community Spirit Scholarship from Victory Electric is available to 10 area high school seniors or current college students. According to Victory Electric, the scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic success and show a commitment to bettering their community.

“As a not-for-profit cooperative, one of our guiding principles is ‘Commitment to Community,’ and I can’t think of a better way than a scholarship program to give back to the communities we serve and encourage youth to be involved in their own community," Victory Electric CEO Shane Laws said in a news release.

Applicants must be an active member in good standing with the cooperative, or a dependent of such member, to be eligible.

Applications must be received no later than Feb. 28 and the applicant must be a student or entering an accredited trade school, college or university.

The scholarship is in honor of the Lightner family of Plymell.

For 36 years, Richard Lightner served on Victory Electric’s board of trustees. His father, George Lightner, served on the board for 31 years.

The Lightners advocated for and were strong supporters of community and youth programs supported by Victor Electric.

For more information or to access the scholarship application form, visit victoryelectric.net/lightner-community-spirit-scholarship, or contact the communications department at 620-371-7730 or communications@victoryelectric.net.

