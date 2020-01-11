The McPherson Gem and Mineral Club will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held at the McPherson Senior Center, 112 E. Euclid Ave. in McPherson.

Please come and join us for refreshments and fellowship as we learn about fossils, minerals, rocks, lapidary and all areas of earth science. Our January meeting will feature a very interesting program presentation by Myron Marcotte, retired Hutchinson Salt mine foreman titled “Life As A Miner.” Myron started at Hutchinson Salt at 17 and worked there for 39 years. This should be a great program.

There will also be information on the upcoming field trips.