Defense was on display Friday night when the Dodge City High School Lady Demons dominated the Cimarron Lady Bluejays and came away with a 56-22 victory.

"Defense was our focus. We got three defensive stops in a row," said Coach Kelley Snodgrass. "We guarded them well. We held them to 24 percent shooting for the game. They (Cimarron) had just 9 points in the first half. The defense fueled us tonight."

The team got 21 points off turnovers and had 17 assists on 20 field goals.

As a team, they were 8 of 16 from three point land, shot the ball well from the arch, were 73% from the free throw line with 8 of 11 and were just shy of 50% from 2-point land.

"It was great team basketball," Snodgrass said. "It was a combination of shooting. We made that extra pass and had uncontested shots. That definitely helps."

At one point in the game, the Lady Demons put together a 24-1 run. They had very balanced shooting every quarter, scoring 15, 15, 13 and 13 respectively in quarters one, two, three and four.

The bench produced 15 points so it was a very balanced attack.

Leading the Lady Demons were Chidera Okoro with 13 points with 5 of 7 from the field. Lauren Gleason also had a strong night with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Kisa Unruh added 12 points and had 4 steals to lead the team in that category. Camree Johnson came off the bench with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

"It was an overall effort. You have to be pleased with a win like that," Snodgrass said. "But I don't know if it was our best. Defensively, we did lot of good things. I like that we were making that extra pass. With 17 assists, you have to be happy."

But as a coach, they always have to critique. Snodgrass said.

"We want to continue to improve. I'm pleased with the girls efforts and looking forward to the next challenge."

The Demons next opponent is Liberal. Both Dodge and Liberal are playing good basketball right now so the Lady Demons have work to do.

"We have to work on mixing it up defensively. We have to continue to push the ball in transition. We've pushed the ball well in the last two games but we need to continue," Snodgrass said.

The team needs to continue their progress against elite competition. They have to continue improving one game at a time and hope for a good outcome against Liberal.

"They (Liberal) are a very balanced team. They have two Division I seniors. They can play fast and they are very balanced," Snodgrass said.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com