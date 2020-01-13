On Thursday, Jan. 16, Dodge City will be the first stop for Justin Moore’s Late Nights and Longnecks 2020 tour with Tracy Lawrence.

Opening for them will be "one of CMT’s Next Women of Country," Lainey Wilson.

Both Tracy Lawrence (known for singles “Time Marches On,” “Alibis” and “Can’t Break It to My Heart”) and Justin Moore (“Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Small Town USA”) have been to Dodge City before.

“This is a part of the country that’s been good to us,” Justin Moore said regarding performing again in Dodge City. “To be able to kick it off there will be a lot of fun.”

Moore likes to contribute his feelings and part of his success to the fans and the radio.

With five studio albums, Moore has been making music professionally as far back as 2008.

“I always sang in church and stuff like that growing up, but it was never a desire to make it a profession," he said.

Moore cites his dad as suggesting playing music for a living when he was a junior in high school.

Moore, skeptical that it was possible, thought he was just going to play baseball in college.

“I mean when you grew up where I did and how I did, it didn’t seem like something that was attainable,” said Moore. “But I taught myself that it was.”

Starting with his uncle’s southern rock band, he taught himself to play guitar and subsequently moved to Nashville, Tenn., after graduating high school.

“I was an 18-year-old kid, green as a blade of grass, but fortunately doors just kind of kept opening,” said Moore.

After getting his career off the ground and living in Nashville for almost 10 years, Moore and his wife, Kate, moved to his home state of Arkansas when their first child was born.

“I’ve been really blessed,” he said. “I feel really fortunate and I’ve mentioned them a couple times, but a lot of credit goes to the fans and country radio.”

When not touring, Moore says he enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing and coaching his four kids in softball and basketball, describing himself as an avid outdoorsman and sports fanatic.

He advises aspiring artists to be prepared to take advantage of opportunities and to work hard.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still on sale between $40.50 and $60.50 at Ticketmaster.com or at the United Wireless Arena ticket office.

For more information, contact the United Wireless ticket office at 620-371-7390.

