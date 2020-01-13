A free screening clinic for children from birth to five years of age will be held in Dodge City to help parents to determine if their child’s development is age appropriate.

The screening is planned for Friday, Jan. 24 at the United Methodist Church, 210 Soule Street.

Appointments are necessary so appropriate screening can be accomplished.

Areas to be screened include concepts, motor skills, social development, speech, hearing, and vision.

Immunization, physical and nutritional information will also be available

Agencies participating in this clinic include: Arrowhead West, Inc., Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District, Compass Behavior Health and Dodge City USD 443.

The staff from these agencies will assist in the identification of any special needs your child may have and in locating services to meet those needs.

To schedule an appointment to have your child screened, call 620-371-1061. Spanish interpreters are available.