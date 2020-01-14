Jerod Anthony Amos, age 30, died January 10, 2020 at his home in Garden City. He was born June 24, 1989 In Wichita, KS the son of Michael D. & Tina Marie (Willey) Amos.

Jerod has been a lifetime resident of Holcomb and Garden City. He attended Holcomb schools and graduated from Holcomb High School in 2008. Jerod worked at Summitt Rescare where he did maintenance work and answered the phone. He enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, bowling, music, playing Bingo, swimming, fishing, drinking pop, and he loved spending time with his family and being an Uncle.

Survivors include his father Michael D. Amos of Garden City; two brothers Matthew & wife Alyson Amos of Garden City and Keegan Amos of Kansas City, MO; a sister Kylee Amos & Fiance Jordan Groth of Holcomb, grandparents Mary Amos of Holcomb, and Larry & Cheryl Varvel of Garnett, KS; a Niece Hadleigh Weber; a Nephew Sawyer Amos; and Godmother Caverly Rojas-Wallace of Garden City. Jerod is preceded in death by his mother Tina Marie Amos and his grandfathers Harold Willey and Clifford Amos.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on January 15, 2020 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City with Rev. Jon Becker officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials given to Special Olympics in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.