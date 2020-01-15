Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education are considering an additional expense for a new intermediate school that would involve moving playground equipment to that location.

The idea of moving playground equipment from Earl Lawson Elementary School to the new intermediate center was presented to board members when they met Monday.

No action was taken by board members. They likely will revisit the issue next month when they tour the intermediate center.

The intermediate center is being constructed as part of a $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters in 2018.

District officials also plan to convert Lawson Elementary School into an early childhood center as part of the bond issue.

David Contag, a principal with the DLR architectural firm, said there is an opportunity to move existing climbing structures and a swing set from Lawson to the new intermediate center.

“It’s a pretty new structure,” Contag said of the equipment.

He said the problem with the playground equipment remaining at the Lawson building is that the equipment is designed for children who are between the age of 5 and 12.

Once converted to an early childhood center, the Lawson building will house prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

The intermediate center, which is being constructed next to Warren Middle School, will house classes for grades five and six.

A hard surface activity area already was planned for the intermediate center. But Superintendent Mike Roth said the relocation of the playground equipment had not been planned as part of the bond issue.

“So this is an afterthought to that process,” he said.

He said moving the playground equipment would be paid for through the district’s capital outlay fund rather than funds generated from the bond issue.

Roth said some of the board members had expressed interest in recess equipment at the intermediate center based on communication they have had with parents.

Noe Turrubiartes, a project manager with the Nabholz construction management company, said the estimated cost for relocating the equipment and installing a play surface for the equipment is between $118,000 and $125,000.

“Those are just soft numbers,” he said.

Contag said installing brand new equipment would cost a lot more than reusing the equipment from Lawson.

Roth said he was looking for guidance from board members regarding the issue.

Steve Kepler, senior superintendent with Nabholz, said workers can begin to prepare the ground where the playground equipment would be relocated at the intermediate center. He said the area can be seeded for grass if board members decide not to place the equipment at that location.

Board President Doug Darling suggested board members can discuss what they want to do when they meet next month. He asked for board members to have their February meeting at the site of the intermediate center so they can tour the building.

Monday’s meeting included the participation of two new members, Mike Powell and Judi Price. Both were elected to the board in November.

Powell and Price have attended board meetings in the past, but Monday marked the first time they participated as members of the school board.

