It was a show of talent on senior night as the Dodge City High School Red Demons wrestling team scored 10 wins out of 13 matches for a 57-15 victory over the Hays Indians on Tuesday night in Dodge.

Coach Tate Lowe said that because it was senior night for the Demons, some kids got in the lineup who don't normally. The Demons dominated Hays and won eight of their 10 victories by falls.

"It was senior night and they went out on a high note. They went out and put up a lot of points with a lot of pins," Lowe said.

Ryan Parga wrestled one of Hays' best, Davontai Robinson, and came away with an 8-5 decision win. This was especially exciting because it was Parga's first competition this season and he got a pin.

"The kids wrestled in front of a home crowd and did well tonight," Lowe said.

The seniors have shown good leadership in general and have good character, the coach said. That leadership has established a good team for this year and for the future of the program.

When Lowe was an assistant coach at Dodge City over a decade ago, that type of student was not there, he said, but this group has made a commitment to the program and changed the wrestling culture in Dodge City, Lowe said.

"It's cool to see how far the program has come. It's good to see the change over the last 10 to 11 years," Lowe said. "We didn't have this type of commitment, this show of growth before. But now they have the leadership and that's something were excited about."

Jashon Taylor exemplifies that leadership. He was confident he would win his match over Dalton Dale and won by a fall, Lowe said. Taylor has noticed the changes in attitude toward wrestling and he enjoys it.

"It's amazing, wrestling in the spotlight, and I never take it for granted," Taylor said. "The team aspect is huge. You see it every day in practice. We're brothers. They push you to be better every day. We support and push each other to the next level."

The team has a couple of days to prepare for its next meet, a two-day tournament Jan. 17-18 at Newton. This is a premier tournament in Kansas and every bracket is loaded.

"We have to go out and improve every week. We want to finish in the top five in this tournament. No matter what happens, we're thinking positive about this weekend. Our goal is to be in the top five in this tournament," Lowe said.

Team results: Dodge City 57, Hays 15

Dodge City wrestlers are listed first.

113 Juan Castro loses by decision 0-4 to Cyrus Vajnar.

120 Damian Mendez wins by fall over Braden Hines.

126 Chad Nichols loses by fall to Adin Flock.

132 Ismael Ramirez wins by forfeit.

138 Rudy Hernandez wins by fall over Jake Taliparro.

145 Garrett Edwards wins by fall over Trenton Werth.

152 Hector Andazola wins by fall over Landon Summers.

160 Marcelino Otero wins by fall over Ethan Flock.

170 Jashon Taylor wins by fall over Dalton Dale.

182 Ryan Parga wins by decision 8-5 over Davontai Robinson.

195 Josh Bertholf wins by fall over Brandon Vauch.

220 Santonio Turner loses by fall to Gavin Nutting.

285 Cody Terrell wins by fall over Colter Conger.

