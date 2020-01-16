SCOTT CITY - Brian Jay Everett, age 61, died on January 11, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on March 12, 1958 in Scott City, KS, the son of John & Leila Beth Everett. Jay was a lifetime resident of Scott City, and was a truck driver for J. Unruh Trucking. On December 24, 1999 he married Delores Wilken in Scott City.

Survivors include his wife, Dee Everett of Scott City, a son, Christopher Everett of Scott City, two daughters - Whitney Savolt of Scott City, and Kaycee Miller of Wichita, KS, One Brother - Bill Everett of Tulsa, OK, Two Sisters - Beth Lee of Dallas, TX, Lydia Packard of Holyrood, KS and Thirteen Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents, One Brother, Melvin Everett and One Sister, Lynn Everett.

Memorial services will be held on January 17, 2020 at 2 p.m at the United Methodist Church in Scott City, KS with Pastor Larry Danforth presiding. Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials can be made to the Jay Everett Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home. There will be no calling times.