Are you thinking about adding a windbreak to your landscape? The Kansas Forest Service offers low-cost tree and shrub seedlings

for use in conservation plantings.

Plants are one to two years old and sizes vary from eight to 18 inches, depending on species. Two types of seedlings are offered; bareroot and containerized.

Containerized provide a higher survival rate and quicker establishment. Orders are accepted from now through May 1st, but order early to ensure receiving the items you want.

Orders are shipped beginning in mid-March. Approved uses for these plants include windbreaks, wood lots, wildlife habitat, timber plantations and educational and riparian (streambank) plantings. They may not be used for landscape (ornamental) plantings or grown for resale.

All items are sold in units. Each single species unit consists of 25 plants.

For example, a unit of Eastern red cedar has 25 trees per unit. Though a single species unit is most commonly purchased, four special bundles are also available including a quail bundle, pheasant bundle, eastern pollinator bundle and western pollinator bundle.

Tree planting accessories are also available including marking flags, root protective slurry, rabbit protective tubes, weed barrier fabric and tree tubes. If there have been problems with deer browsing on young trees, the tree tubes are a must.

For details and an order form, go to http://kfs.mybigcommerce.com/

order forms are also available from the Ford County K-State Research and Extension Office.