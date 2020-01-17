Andrea BurnsSpecial to the Globe

Friday

Jan 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM Jan 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM


Are you thinking about adding a windbreak to your landscape?    The Kansas Forest Service offers low-cost tree and shrub seedlings

for use in conservation plantings.

Plants are one to two years old and  sizes vary from eight to 18 inches, depending on species. Two types of seedlings are offered; bareroot and containerized.

Containerized  provide a higher survival rate and quicker establishment. Orders are accepted from now through May 1st, but order early to ensure receiving  the items you want.

Orders are shipped beginning in mid-March. Approved uses for these  plants include windbreaks, wood lots, wildlife habitat, timber plantations and educational and riparian (streambank) plantings. They  may not be used for landscape (ornamental) plantings or grown for resale.

All items are sold in units. Each single species unit consists of  25 plants.

For example, a unit of Eastern red cedar has 25 trees per unit. Though a single species unit is most commonly purchased, four  special bundles are also available including a quail bundle, pheasant bundle, eastern pollinator bundle and western pollinator bundle.

Tree planting accessories are also available including marking  flags, root protective slurry, rabbit protective tubes, weed barrier fabric and tree tubes. If there have been problems with deer browsing on  young trees, the tree tubes are a must.

For details and an order form, go to  http://kfs.mybigcommerce.com/

order forms are also available from the Ford County K-State Research and Extension Office.