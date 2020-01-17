Agricultural producers are encouraged by the Farm Service Agency to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Loss and Price Loss Coverage programs before the March 15 deadline closes out the 2019 crop year.

Described as an economical safety net, many American farms benefit from the financial protection against drops in overall crop prices and revenue that ARC and PLC provide.

While more than 200,000 have already enrolled in advance for ARC and PLC programs before the rush to meet the deadline, the FSA is still anticipating that 1.5 million producers will need to as it nears.

“FSA offices have multiple programs competing for the time and attention of our staff. Because of the importance and complexities of the ARC and PLC programs; and to ensure we meet your program delivery expectations, please do not wait to start the enrollment process,” said FSA administrator Richard Fordyce in a news release. “I cannot emphasize enough the need to begin the program election and enrollment process now.

"Please call your FSA county office and make an appointment soon to ensure your elections are made and contracts signed well ahead of the deadlines.”

Commodities protected by the programs include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

Before March 15, producers will be able to visit an FSA county office and enroll for ARC and PLC for both the rest of the 2019 year and the 2020 year.

Additionally, if both owner and producer arrive at the office, they have a chance for a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that can be completed at the same time as enrollment that will take effect at the beginning of the 2020 crop year.

More information on ARC and PLC and enrollment, including a downloadable program fact sheet and a copy of the 2014 to 2018 farm bills comparison fact sheet, go to www.fsa.usda.gov.

Online election tools for ARC and PLC are also available on the website.

FSA county offices can be found by going to www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator and filling in the required information.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.