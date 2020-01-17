Icy road conditions were contributing to treacherous roadways Friday morning in the Topeka area.

Numerous slide-offs and crashes were being reported on area roadways early in the morning.

One person was reported to have been injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The crash was reported at 5:24 a.m. on S.W. I-70 between the 1st Street and MacVicar Avenue exits.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was traveling east on I-70 when it hit an icy patch. The driver lost control of the truck, which then entered the south ditch.

The driver, Travis R. Dietrick, 37, of Silver Lake, was reported to have sustained possible injuries, according to the patrol's online crash log. Dietrick, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

Numerous other slide-offs were being reported past 7 a.m. on highways in the Topeka area. Many of the slide-offs didn't result in injuries, authorities said.

Topeka streets also were reported to be slippery on Friday morning as light rain was freezing on contact.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, slick conditions were being reported at S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue, where officers said several cars slid through the intersection on red lights.

A glaze had developed on Topeka-area streets and sidewalks as freezing rain fell.

The frozen precipitation was expected to continue falling through much of the morning on Friday before a warm-up by early afternoon. Morning temperatures were in the upper-20s around 5 a.m. but were rising and had reached 30 degrees by 7:25 a.m.

As temperatures eclipsed the 32-degree freezing mark later in the morning, precipitation was expected transition from sleet, snow and freezing rain to rainfall.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning announced that walk-in accident reporting had been implemented. Drivers in non-injury crashes were encouraged to exchange insurance information and report the accident in person at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.