On Thursday, Miguel Solis, 23, of Dodge City, made a plea of second-degree murder in the 2012 death of Miguel Tol-Juarez in Ford County District Court.

Solis had left the country soon after the murder had occurred. He was extradited back to Ford County after his arrest in Mexico in 2019.

“Our office is indebted to the Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and other local, state, federal, and international authorities who put in innumerable hours not only in investigating this terrible incident but in tracking down Solis after he fled to Mexico and securing his return to our jurisdiction,” said Ford County Attorney Kevin B. Salzman. “Solis was the last defendant of three who participated in a robbery that led to the killing of Miguel Tol-Juarez, and there may be some comfort for both the family and community in reaching a resolution in this matter.”

According to Salzman, Solis had been charged with felony murder but entered a plea to an amended charge of second-degree murder.

Solis will serve a sentence of 300 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections under the terms of the plea agreement.

“This plea agreement was reached with input from some of the lead officers who investigated the case and who worked to find Solis after he fled the country, as well as from members of Tol-Juarez’s family," said Salzman. "Everyone involved believed this agreement was an acceptable resolution to the case.”

Salzman along with assistant Ford County Attorney James Crux represented the prosecution of the case. Attorney Mark Frame of Kinsley provided the defense for Solis.

Final sentencing will occur at the conclusion of a pre-sentence investigation report that will be provided to the Ford County District Court.

