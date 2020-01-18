A couple of three pointers was the difference Friday night as the Dodge City High School Red Demons took a close 59-53 victory over the Liberal Redskins.

This was a close game most of the way with 13 points being the biggest lead for the Demons. There were four lead changes in the game and four ties. The first quarter ended with Dodge in the lead 12-7. The team played well and hit some good shots in the first quarter, said Coach Tony Starnes.

In the second, the Redskins found their range and outscored the Demons 17-15. Then the momentum swung back to the Demons who scored 16 to the Redskins 10. Again in the fourth, Liberal found the range and outscored Dodge 19 to 16 but it wasn't enough to overcome the Demons lead and Dodge came away with a win.

John Johnson had another good game with 24 points and 11 rebounds. He played well and hit shots when the team needed it, Starnes said.

Dylan Smith played well and handled the pressure. Josh Harsberger had a big night on the boards and pulled down 9 rebounds. Dawson Taylor hit 7 points from the field and went 4-4 from the free throw line and put the final nails in the coffin.

Cooper Lowell sparked the offense in the first half with a pair of 3's and finished the game with 10 points and 5 rebounds. John Johnson, Josh Harshberger and Aidan Sowers all got key baskets in the game.

Defensively, they did a good job. They are mainly half court man to man and did a good job. If they can build on that, the team will be OK.

"Overall, it was a good team effort. They did a good job in the half court defensively," Starnes said.

Hitting free throws continues to be a team issue. At half time, the team was just 3-13 from the free throw line. They did come back and finish with 15 of 28 free throws and that is 53%.

On the average, teams are usually hitting around 70% of their free throws.

"We need to take advantage of getting fouled and hit more free throws," Starnes said. "Overall, we're 50% for the year. If we could get anywhere near 70%, that will help us."

While free throws need work, the team is getting the ball where they want it more consistently. They are getting Johnson more opportunities to score baskets.

"I think we're getting better in transition. Our kids always play hard," Starnes said. "Our half court defense is the best we have this year."

Starnes said the team has to continue shooting the ball and he feels the team is a lot better at shooting than they have shown.

Overall, the team has to continue getting better at all phases of the game.

Cooper Scheck continues to recover from an injury and Starnes said he thinks he should be ready to go by the Tournament Of Champions that starts Jan. 23 in Dodge City at the United Wireless Arena.

But first, the team has no time to rest because they take on Guymon, Okla., Saturday in a home game for the Demons. Guymon plays a lot of zone and they play hard.

"We're going to have to play well against Guymon," Starnes said.

