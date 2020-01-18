Two points. Just one field goal but it was enough for the Liberal Redskins to overcome the Dodge City Lady Demons in a 51-49 overtime loss at Liberal Friday night.

This was a close one all the way.

Liberal's biggest lead was 24-13, then the Demons hit three big 3-pointers in a row to cut the lead, said Lady Demons Coach Kelley Snodgrass.

It was a tight score all night. Liberal had a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 27-24 at the end of the first half. Then the Demons got some offense and defense going and outscored the Redskins 10 to 5 in the third.

The Demons held Liberal to just one field goal in the second half but it was fouls and a late three point shot in the fourth quarter by Liberal's Katie Herrania that sent the game into overtime. She only made six points in the game but that three pointer was big.

"We had them and let it get away," Snodgrass said.

Liberal's Machia Mullins was a problem for the defense scoring 19 points and recording 9 rebounds.

Fouls played a big part in this game for both teams. The Demons had 25 fouls and Liberal had 26 out of 37 free throw attempts.

"We have to do a better job of keeping them off the line," Snodgrass said.

From the 3-point line, Dodge was 5-15 and Liberal was 3-18.

Defensively, the Lady Demons had a great game and left it all out on the court. They executed well on offense playing four solid quarters.

Camree Johnson got the team going early with 12 points and was 6-6 from the free throw line. Kisa Unruh had 10 points and 3 assists. Alisia Solis put in 7 points but got into foul trouble that limited her play.

Bench play was again a crucial part of the game.

"We got good play from Kisa Unruh and Amaya Perez," Snodgrass said.

But in the end, it was fouls that were a problem for both teams. Camree Johnson fouled out in regulation while Chidera Okoro and Alisia Solis fouled out in overtime.

But the Demons fought hard and didn't hold back in this tight game.

"It was a pretty emotional game. It was a great atmosphere. The girls left it all out on the court. I'm proud of how they competed," Snodgrass said. "Liberal is ranked No. 2 in the state. It's a tough atmosphere to go into but our girls battled all night."

The Demons have no time to rest as they take on Guymon, Okla., Saturday night in a home game for the Demons.

"We'll let this hurt for two hours then focus on the next task at hand," Snodgrass said. "Guymon's a young team but very scrappy on defense."

It's good to get right back on the court again to get the frustrations out. The girls need to protect their home court and gain confidence over how they played Friday, Snodgrass said.

"Every game is important. You can't overlook anyone," Snodgrass said.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com