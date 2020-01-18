NEWTON — Dodge City wrestler Damian Mendez is heading for the finals at 113 pounds at the 57th Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions.

Mendez finished the day 3-0. In the semifinals, he pinned Hayden Mills of Blue Valley Southwest in 4:23. He will face Bishop Murray of Washburn Rural in the finals.

Goddard leads the 32-team field at 188.5 points, followed by Maize at 153.5, Blue Valley Southwest at 141, Olathe South at 116.5 and Washburn Rural at 112. Dodge City is eighth with 77.5 points. Garrett Edwards finished the day 3-1.

He dropped a 1-0 decision in the semifinals to Rhett Edmonson of McPherson, giving up an escape to start the third period. Edwards clinches a medal and opens action Saturday in the consolation semifinals.

Rudy Hernandez at 138, Marcelino Otero at 160, Jason Taylor at 170 and Ryan Parga at 182 each won their first two matches, but lost in the quarterfinals. Taylor lost by medical forfeit. Luke Barker finished 3-1 at 152 pounds, falling in the second round, but winning two consolation matches.

Cody Terrell finished 2-1 at heavyweight. All six have been placed in Saturday’s fourth consolation round and need one win for a medal. Ismael Ramirez finished the tournament 2-2 at 120 pounds. Josh Berthoff finished 0-2 at 195 pounds, dropping his second match by medical forfeit.

Also finishing 0-2 were Juan Castro (106) and Miguel Aguilera (132).

Dodge City results 106 — Juan Castro (0-2): 1. L Nolan Bradley, Free State 6-1; C1. bye; C2. L Tanner Barrett, Blue Valley Southwest 5-3.

113 — Damian Mendez (3-0): 1. bye; 2. W Tate Rusher, Derby 4:10; QF. W Zachary Trenkamp, Wichita South 6-1; SF. W Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest 4:23.

120 — Ismael Ramirez (2-2): 1. W Cole Cronk, Blue Valley Southwest 4-2 OT; 2. L Jason Henschel, Goddard 15-0 tech.fall (4:57); C2. W Ezra Birdashaw, Free State 3-2; C3. L LaShawn Blick, Andover 3-0.

132 — Miguel Aguilera (0-2): 1. L Cayden Hughbanks, Maize 3:40; C1. bye; C2. L Tucker Brunner, Manhattan 5-0.

138 — Rudy Hernandez (2-1): 1. W Arnold Aguilar, Newton 17-2 tech.fall (3:54); 2. W Lincoln Renfro, Seneca, Mo., :24; QF. L Ethan Cronk, Blue Valley Southwest 8-5.

145 — Garrett Edwards (3-1): 1. W Eli Clouse, Andale 1:24; 2. W Damon Cantu, Hutchinson 5:22; QF. W Jonah Hall, Olathe South 4:54; SF. L Rhett Edmonson, McPherson 1-0.

152 — Luke Barker (3-1): 1. W Austin Fager, Washburn Rural 10-7; 2. L Izaiah Devalle, Hutchinson 4-1; C2. W Haydar Touffaha, Andover 3:23; C3. W Dalton Harris, Wichita South :48.

160 — Marcelino Otero (2-1): 1. W Brody Harper, Newton 4:57; 2. W Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll 11-8; QF. L Carson Wheeler, Maize 5:29.

170 — Jason Taylor (2-1): 1. bye; 2. W Steele Morin, Winfield 7-6; QF. L Nolan Craine, Goddard medical forfeit.

182 — Ryan Parga (2-1): 1. W Travis Hilliard, Burleson Centennial, Texas 1:14; 2. W Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural 9-4; QF. L Trevor Dopps, Goddard 1:41.

195 — Josh Berthoff (0-2): 1. L Micah Carter, Wichita Northwest 4:18; C1. bye; C2. L Jerome Ragin, Wichita West medical forfeit. HWT — Cody Terrell (2-1): 1. bye; 2. L Kaleb Oakley, Arkansas City 1-0; C2. W Anthony Garcia, Leavenworth 3-2; C3. W Taylor Vincent, Maize 4:00.