DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering two levels of Lindy Hop swing dance lessons. Level I Lindy Hop is intended for beginners and Level II Lindy Hop is intended for dancers with prior Lindy Hop experience. Lessons will progress from week to week, however a brief catch-up lesson will be offered each week for new people. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Swinging Country, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, Lounge; Karaoke, 7-10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, Lounge; Dixie Cadillacs, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Main Hall. Open to the public.

MUSIC

Joe Cartwright's Latin Jazz Quartet: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th St. Admission to the concert is by season membership. Special holiday memberships are still available for this and the three other remaining concerts of this season for only $75 each, plus tax, and may be purchased at the door.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play.

Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2020: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Fan-favorite headliner Crowder; hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; Grammy-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; Grammy-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. The PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee. Cost: $15.

Casey Donahew: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $21-$26.

Grand O' Opry: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory, Ottawa. Special guests are Jim Winters and Ronda Harmon. Tickets: $10, only available at the door. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or email grandoopry@gmail.com.

Tech N9ne: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $31-$36.

Calmus: 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Grace Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $15.

AnnaLee & the Lucky So and Sos: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, White Concert Hall, Washburn University, 1700 S.W. Jewell. Jump/Swing band AnnaLee & The Lucky So and Sos have been playing dance music in Kansas City for nearly 20 years. Tickets: $18 adults, $10 students.

THEATER

All My Sons: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, TCT Helen Hocker Theater, 700 Zoo Parkway. Tickets: $13.

Baskerville: Sherlock Holmes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $47.25.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Jan. 23.

"A Hidden Life": 3 p.m. Sunday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. Tuesday; 6:40 p.m. Wednesday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Fantastic Fungi": 1 p.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Monday; 3:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Tuesday; 4:20 p.m. Wednesday; 1 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

"JoJo Rabbit": 6:40 p.m. Sunday; 3:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday; 9 p.m. Tuesday; 4:10 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday; 12:50 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

"Parasite": 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 1:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Monday; 8:50 p.m. Tuesday; 6:20 p.m. Wednesday; 3:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

"This Is Love": 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Lawrence Women's Temple — Kali's Wild Fire: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Be Moved Studio, 2 E. 7th St., Lawrence. Utilizing feminine embodiment practices such as meditation, movement, inner exploration of deep questioning and presencing touch, we practice embodying the brilliance and reality that we are, and sharing in that experience with other women. This month, we will be practicing in the energy of Kali, a warrior goddess of destruction. Cost: $20.



WWE: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive. Cost: $15-$499. Ticketmaster.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Learn about Dr. King’s dream and write your own dream for your family, community and country on your dream cloud. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

The Color Purple: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Information: Ticketmaster.

Winterfest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Create cardboard snowmen, rock and roll on indoor snowboards, and launch indoor snowballs. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Karaoke Party, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Heartstrings ('60s, '70s and '80s).

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Soup Cook-off. 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Beer and Yoga, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Page 7, 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19; Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Whole Moods, 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; DJ Dimesack/Rose Perez/Gino, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; The Moose/LYXE/Knife Crime, 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. www.replaylounge.com.