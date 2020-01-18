Pre-treatment and then treatment again of south-central Kansas highways by Kansas Department of Transportation crews appeared to improve highways ahead of Friday morning traffic in the region.

“Where there was ice, it had turned to slush, which is what we want. We don’t want it to stay hard,” said Tim Potter, a Hutchinson-based spokesman for KDOT, late Friday morning.

The combination forecast of rain and freezing temperatures prompted area schools to cancel Friday classes. The Cosmosphere, Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum and the Hutchinson Public Library were among places delaying their opening Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Jakub, with the National Weather Service in Wichita, said they received reports of about a quarter-inch of ice on trees and elevated surfaces Friday morning in the Hutchinson area.

A Reno County Sheriff's Department post Thursday on Facebook cautioned drivers to be prepared to slow down and add extra time to their drive Friday. After the freezing rain hit, a post described the roads in Reno County as “bad.”

By 11:30 a.m. Friday, roads were still icy in spots “but mostly driveable,” according to the Reno County Sheriff's Department. Staff at D & D Towing LLC, Hutchinson, said there had not been a large volume of calls to tow vehicles that had slid off the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log showed most crashes Thursday night and Friday morning occurred in the northern half of the state. In Reno County, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash occurring at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, on K-61 about 5 miles southwest of Arlington.

A 1996 Ford van driven by Steven M. Leete, 72, Liberal, was headed south on K-61 when Leete lost control of the vehicle because of conditions. The van entered the ditch and rolled. Leete was wearing his seat belt and he was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with possible injury, according to the report.

“We had several accidents this morning that I was aware of, more accidents than we normally would have on any given morning. But to my knowledge, we didn’t have anything serious, no major injuries or anything like that," Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said Friday morning.

Meteorologist Jakub said no precipitation was in the forecast for the area over the weekend. Wet surfaces could refreeze overnight Friday, but the high temperature Saturday is expected to reach 42 degrees, he said.