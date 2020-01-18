Former Nickerson-South Hutchinson Unified School District 309 school board member RJ Wenzel and Larry Meadows, who applied last year to be appointed to a vacancy on the school board, are interested in filling the South Hutchinson-area seat on the board, according to interim Superintendent Jeanne Stroh.

The USD 309 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 4501 West 4th Ave. Stroh said the board won’t act on the appointment at that meeting. The board’s next meeting after January will be Feb. 10. It’s possible the board could interview applicants and vote then, or it could wait until March.

Friday was the last day for residents in South Hutchinson interested in completing the unexpired school board term of Tammy Davis, who resigned in the summer of 2019, to contact the school district. As of Friday morning, Wenzel and Meadows were the only two applicants. Stroh said the application period was open all day.

The school board also has a recent vacancy in the seat representing the Reno Valley Middle School area. The board is expected Monday to adopt a resolution starting the process to advertise that opening and seek applications to replace Brian Teichmann, who resigned Jan. 6.

Whoever is appointed to the vacancies will complete terms that expire in January 2022.

Split board

The USD 309 school board is philosophically split 3-2. Three of the current members objected to the size of the nearly $30-million bond issue that was on the November election ballot. Two members supported the bond issue, which voters rejected.

The school board has seven seats, and a motion requires four votes to pass. At the Jan. 6 meeting, the board voted 3-2 to appoint Meadows, a bond issue critic, to the South Hutchinson vacancy. The motion failed.

Meadows applied last year to be appointed when the board sought to put someone in the seat vacated by Davis. The board launched a second period for applications Jan. 6, and Meadows put his name forward again.