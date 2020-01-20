The National Guard Armory, 1st Avenue and Soule Street, is hosting the annual LIONS Club pancake feed this Friday and Saturday.

The pancake feed will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory.

For more than 70 years this staple of tradition has been providing most of the funds for the LIONS Club yearly budget. Funding generated by the pancake feed also goes to help local projects, programs and events, sponsored by the LIONS Club, such as the Tournament of Champions high school basketball tournament and Kansas LIONS State Band Camp.

The Sight and Hearing Unit at the 3i SHOW has also been sponsored by the club in recent years, as well as the Victory Electric Health Fair.

The nonprofit cancer support group Circle of Hope also benefits from the LIONS Club as does the Wild West STEM Camp for kids.

Additionally, DCCC Nursing and Technical students are awarded two $500 scholarships by the club.

This year, the Dodge City LIONS Club has partnered with the Great Bend LIONS Club to sell brooms at the National Guard Armory as an additional fundraiser during the pancake feed.

The Great Bend chapter of the club has been selling brooms for several years. While the Dodge City chapter has in the past, they are starting it back up.

The LIONS Club also provides services at the state level for the Kansas LIONS Sight Foundation and the Kansas LIONS Band Foundation and going as far to provide aid for disaster relief and support for youth programs, courtesy of the Kansas LIONS Foundation.

“A few years back when the Clark County wildfires occurred, the Kansas LIONS Foundation team responded within hours with supplies to assist fire victims,” said Charles Wilkerson, LIONS Club member and chairman of the pancake feed committee.

Other aid is provided to organizations in Washington, Kan., and out of state in Rochester, Mich., that provide service dogs for the blind.

Another annual contribution is made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and to VOSH (Volunteer Optometrist Services to Humanity).

Financial support also goes to the LIONS International Foundation that serves people and their communities, not just in the U.S., but all over the world.

Help with the pancake feed is provided by the Boy Scouts and the Ladies Outreach Program, as well as volunteers made up of LIONS members' spouses and the community.

Tickets in advance are $5 and $6 the day of at the door and can be bought from LIONS members and by the Christian Book House located on 702 N. 2nd Ave., and the optometry office of Dr. Roenfeldt at 2020 1st Ave. Children ages 6 and younger eat free.

For more information call 620-253-0852.