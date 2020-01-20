PRATT COUNTY — A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in eastern Pratt County has claimed the life of a Dodge City man and injured two Dodge City residents.

Jose Munoz-Arroyo, 48, of Dodge City, was fatally injured in the accident.

Munoz-Arroyo was westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup on US-54 highway about three miles west of Cunningham in Pratt County.

The vehicle left the roadway and Munoz-Arroyo over-corrected, causing the pickup to roll in the median and come to rest on its side in the eastbound lanes.

Munoz-Arroyo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers Jennifer Munoz, 21, of Dodge City, and Rolando Caal-May, 41, of Dodge City, were both transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs.

Pratt County EMS, Kingman County EMS, Pratt County Sheriff's Office, Kingman County Sheriff's Office, Pratt County Rescue, Kingman County Rescue, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Transportation all responded to the accident that was reported at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 19.

