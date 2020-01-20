It was a tight schedule and 128-mile round trip bus ride for the Dodge City High School Demons basketball teams as they played two games in less than 24 hours.

On Jan. 17, the Demons traveled to Liberal where the Demons won 59-53 in a hard fought game with four lead changes and four ties.

Then they hopped on a bus, went home and got some sleep then took on Guymon, Okla. at 3:30 p.m. in Dodge City the next afternoon.

The Demons again had a close game but this time came up short with a 57-53 loss. Coach Tony Starnes said they had the lead in the first first quarter by taking with some good shots.

But Guymon played tough and gained the lead in the second quarter.

The second half was close with several lead changes.

At the end, the Demons had a chance to tie but it just didn't work out that way this time, Starnes said.

Guymon was playing a 2-3 zone and this was the first time the Demons have come up against it for an extended period of time. The Demons had trouble stopping their press or their half court play. The team was just out of their stance.

John Johnson led the team in scoring and Dylan Smith hit a couple of 3's early to get the team going.

With the Tournament of Champions this week, the team has a couple of extra days to prepare for the opening game at 7 p.m. in United Wireless Arena on Thursday.

After two close games in a row, the Demons have to put that aside and get ready for three tough games in a row.

"We have to do a better job of getting ready to play. We have to be mature enough to be ready to play back to back to back this week," Starnes said. "We have to get better."

The Demons start the Tournament of Champions with Dodge City taking on Shawnee Heights in the first round.

In the second round, the Demons will take on either Campus or Wichita East.

The focus this week before the tournament is to get better shots and defend better.

"We just have to be ready to play. We can't do any thing about our size, strength or experience," Starnes said.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com