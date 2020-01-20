It was a tight schedule and 128-mile round trip bus ride for the Dodge City High School Red Demons basketball teams as they played two games in less than 24 hours.

On Jan. 17, the Lady Demons traveled to Liberal where the Lady Demons lost 51-49 in a hard fought overtime game that had 9 lead changes and 5 ties.

Then they hopped on a bus, went home and got some sleep then took on Guymon, Okla. at 2 p.m. in Dodge City the next afternoon.

While they were fatigued and dealing with the close lose to Liberal, the Lady Demons put together a power house performance and recorded a 61-29 victory over the Guymon Tigers.

"It was good to get back on the court and compete," said Coach Kelly Snodgrass. "Guymon beat Garden (City). We wanted to come out and make a statement. I feel the girls came out and gained some confidence."

It took a while for the Demons to shake off the loss and the long hours on the bus.

They held a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter but found themselves and took a 26-18 lead at the half. But the Demons really responded in the third quarter and out scored the Tigers 19-6. They continued to pull away to get the 61-29 victory.

Guymon is a really young team with only one senior and she scored 13 points. Guymon has a lot of young girls playing but they are scrappy and they play hard.

The Demons didn't press in the first half because of the overtime game. Coach Kelley Snodgrass said the team needed to come out strong and protect their home court and leave it all on the court. But the Tigers fought hard, especially in the first half, and the Demons didn't shoot well in the first half.

"They hung with us," Snodgrass said. "We were sluggish and had tired legs. But our defense got it done in the second half, mainly in the third quarter, holding them to just 11 points. They (Guymon) only had 17.5 percent from the field for the game."

One of the team goals for Guymon was to hold the Tigers to less than 30 points. The offense really stepped up to take control of the game.

"We really pushed the ball in transition and we're finding the open teammate," Snodgrass said.

The Demons defense also got going and limited the Tigers scoring opportunities. The Demons had 29 points off turnovers, were 6-8 from the free throw line, had 18 assists and got 25 points off the bench.

"We had really good bench production," Kelley said. "We got a lot of fast bread points. We were looking ahead in transition."

Kisa Unruh led the team with 13 points and 3 steals. Chidera Okoro responded well with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Camree Johnson added 8 points to the team total.

Unruh is the most experienced player on the floor. She gets the team going. She and the other girls in leadership roles including Chidera Okoro and Lauren Gleason, are doing a good job of being a calming factor.

"They do a good job of being captains and bring a lot of experience to the table for us," Snodgrass said.

Next up for the Demon girls is a trip to Great bend on Jan. 23. This is a girls only trip because the boys are preparing for the Tournament of Champions on Jan. 23, 24 and 25 in Dodge at the United Wireless Arena.

At Garden City, the C-team plays at 4 p.m., the Junior Varsity at 6 p.m. and the Varsity at 7:30 p.m. Garden has a lot of experienced players returning and they have come off a loss to Hays.

"They (Garden City) always plays hard," Snodgrass said. " We'll have to come out and play four strong quarters. Great Bend is a tough place to play."

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com