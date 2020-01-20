Four bands are set to perform live at The Doctor’s Office on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Local band (A)ether will be joined by three other bands for a night of rock music.

Accompanying (A)ether are bands Nova Theory and Wabash and Lake, based out of Hutchinson, as well as Garden City and Dodge City band The Merkins.

“Initially, it’s a show swap, what we’re doing right now with some of the bands that are coming down from Hutchinson,” (A)ether guitarist Hugo Hernandez said of the event.

“Basically, we’re saying, ‘Hey, if we bring you guys to play in our hometown, maybe we can play in your hometown.' That’s what we do, we network with other bands.”

A variety of rock genres, including hard rock and metal from most of the groups are expected to be heard, including punk rock by opening act The Merkins.

(A)ether has been performing at The Doctor’s Office for two years, with precursor bands having played there for years, so having live music events is a welcoming recurrence.

“We support the local artists. We think they’re good and we really enjoy having them here at The Doctor’s Office,” said bar manager Darlene LaCost.

“And that’s a rare thing to find,” Hernandez said. “Finding a bar or venue owners that allow live music that is different from what they’re used to, especially here in the Midwest, where it’s very heavy on country music.”

Hernandez says his hope with this show and subsequent shows is to help bring the rock scene from the “underground” and bring the word out to people who might enjoy it, while highlighting the relationship between local businesses with performance venues and local artists as a way to generate revenue for both commerce and entertainment.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Jan. 25, for people ages 21 and older, with a $5 cover charge at the door.

