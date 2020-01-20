1. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 2 p.m. Monday, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 N. Ford. The community reception starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Cosmosphere. Musical performances will punctuate the celebrations, with groups including HCC’s Badinage singers, HCC jazz band, the Buhler High School Varsity Choir, Buhler Singers, Hutchinson High School choir and the Emancipation Youth Choir.

2. Hutch Rotary hosts DNC's John Gallagher: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E. 11th Ave., Hutchinson. John Gallagher has been sharing the wonders of science and the natural world for 25 years. He has lived in Hutchinson since April of 2018 when he joined Hutch Rec and the Dillon Nature Center staff as the center’s superintendent.

3. Mini ComiCon: 1-6 p.m. Monday, Hesston Public Library, 300 N. Main St., Hesston. Free fun for all ages. Event includes door prizes, costume contest at 5:30 p.m., escape room, comic book sales, real artists and authors, games, movie at 3:30 p.m. and more. Special guests include Skullshocker Brad Voth, Jared Vaughn, Jae Byrd Wells, Eating Crow Comics, Black Raven Comics, Susanne Lambdin, Art of the Dark Matter Universe, SquidlyKitten Art, Coventry Decor and Adam van Bergeijk.