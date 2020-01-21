The annual Knights of Columbus Toy Show and Sale in Dodge City will return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

This year will see a new vendor from Cimarron selling a porcelain doll collection to go along with the new, used, abused, buy, sale, trade collections.

According to show director Kenny Schinstock, there will be something for everyone with 70-plus tables filled with farm toys, trucks, NASCAR items, custom toys, pedal tractors and dolls. Vendors come from Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Lunch will be available at the show. Admission is $3 with children 6 and under free with an adult.

As is tradition, for every two non-perishable food items brought in, a discount of $1 off admission will be given.

Six non-perishable food items brought in will earn free admission. The food will be donated to the Manna House in Dodge City, according to Schinstock.

For more information, contact Schinstock at 620-430-4727. All proceeds go toward local Knights of Columbus charities.

