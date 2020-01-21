Gary D. Hampton, age 66, died January 17, 2020, at Western Prairie Senior Living in Ulysses, KS. He was born July 21, 1953, in Ulysses the son of Ray V. and Mary L. Smith Hampton.

Gary grew up in Ulysses, and after living in New Orleans, Colorado, and Arizona, settled in Ulysses. He retired as a Field Operator for Cities Service Gas Company; and had also worked in the heating and air conditioning industry.

Gary is survived by his son, Shaun Hampton of Webb City, MO; daughter, Brandy Packard of Overland Park, KS; sister, Linda McHenry of Longdale, OK; and six grandchildren,

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Ray; and mother, “Grandma Gus”; and brother, Jim Hampton.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on January 26, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Memorial contributions may be given to Webb City R-7 Schools Foundation in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, Kansas 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com





