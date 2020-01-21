JOHNSON CITY - Leta Joy Baldwin Lawhead Wartman, age 82, died January 17, 2020, at Stanton County Long Term Care Unit in Johnson, KS. She was born June 8, 1937, in Syracuse, KS, the daughter of Orville and Fannie (Palmer) Baldwin. Leta married Charles Lawhead on April 7, 1957. Leta grew up in Syracuse, KS. In 1955, she graduated from Syracuse High School. Leta was a Homemaker and also helped with the family business; C & L Hay. She later married Cortland Wartman, Jr. on January 18, 2003. He survives.

Survivors include two daughters; Denise Haggard of Shell Knob, MO and Mary Davison of Johnson, and her Wartman family; two sons; Brad Wartman of Salem, OR; and Steve Wartman of Salida, CO; one daughter; Shari Wiens of Johnson, two sisters; Marion Potter of Syracuse, and Debbie Urie of Syracuse, seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband; Charlie Lawhead in 2000 and one brother; Wesley Eugene Baldwin.

Funeral Service will be January 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fields Memorial Wesleyan Church in Johnson, KS, with Reverend Kurt Rovenstine officiating. Burial will follow at the Syracuse Cemetery in Syracuse. Friends may call at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson, KS, on January 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Family requests memorial contributions be given to the Stanton County Library in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715 , Johnson, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.